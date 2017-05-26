App
May 26, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.56 per dollar

Expect the USD-INR to trade in the 64.40-64.90 range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.56 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened with marginal gain of 5 paise at 64.56 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 64.61.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, “The USD-INR currency pair has been trading in the 64.50-65 range, with the cross-border tensions limiting the gains. Expect the pair to trade in the 64.40-64.90 range today.”

He further added, “The bonds are stuck in a very narrow range with 10-year bonds trading in the 6.75-6.80 percent range after their recent rally from tops. Expect the trend to continue.”

The dollar index fell against a basket of major currencies following Wednesday's Fed minutes dialled down some expectations of the central bank hiking interest rates soon.

