App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 23, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.56 per dollar

We expect the pair to continue trading in the 64.40-64.70/dollar range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.56 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.56 per dollar against previous close 64.59.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair continues to consolidate in a very narrow band, with the dollar index rising from recent lows and the dollar gaining against most other currencies."

He further added, "We expect the pair to continue trading in the 64.40-64.70/dollar range today."

"Notwithstanding the dovish MPC minutes, the bonds saw a bout of profit booking with the 10-year benchmark bond yield closing at 6.45 percent. We expect the yield to trade in the 6.43-6.48 percent range today," he said.

The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies as low US bond yields offset in-line data on domestic jobless claims and home prices, that kept it close to the one-month peak it reached earlier this week.

The yen garnered some safe-haven demand on softness in global markets.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.