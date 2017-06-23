Indian rupee opens higher at 64.56 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.56 per dollar against previous close 64.59.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair continues to consolidate in a very narrow band, with the dollar index rising from recent lows and the dollar gaining against most other currencies."

He further added, "We expect the pair to continue trading in the 64.40-64.70/dollar range today."

"Notwithstanding the dovish MPC minutes, the bonds saw a bout of profit booking with the 10-year benchmark bond yield closing at 6.45 percent. We expect the yield to trade in the 6.43-6.48 percent range today," he said.

The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies as low US bond yields offset in-line data on domestic jobless claims and home prices, that kept it close to the one-month peak it reached earlier this week.

The yen garnered some safe-haven demand on softness in global markets.