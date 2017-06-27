Indian rupee opens higher at 64.48 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.48 per dollar on Tuesday against 64.52 Friday.

The US dollar hit a one-month high against the yen and rebounded against the euro on Monday after the European Central Bank chief defended the ECB's easy monetary policy, said a Reuters report.

ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking to university students in Lisbon, said super low rates create jobs, foster growth and benefit borrowers, ultimately easing inequality, it said.

The dollar fell against emerging market currencies, however, partly on a reach for higher-yielding alternatives to the greenback amid low volatility. The dollar was last down 1.3 percent against the Brazilian real at 3.2998 reais.