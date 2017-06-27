App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 27, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.48 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.48 per dollar on Tuesday against 64.52 Friday.

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.48 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.48 per dollar on Tuesday against 64.52 Friday.

The US dollar hit a one-month high against the yen and rebounded against the euro on Monday after the European Central Bank chief defended the ECB's easy monetary policy, said a Reuters report.

ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking to university students in Lisbon, said super low rates create jobs, foster growth and benefit borrowers, ultimately easing inequality, it said.

The dollar fell against emerging market currencies, however, partly on a reach for higher-yielding alternatives to the greenback amid low volatility. The dollar was last down 1.3 percent against the Brazilian real at 3.2998 reais.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.