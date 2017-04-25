Indian rupee opens higher at 64.42 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 64.42 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.44.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Global currency movement has had little effect on the USD-INR as the pair remains rangebound."

"I do not see any breakout now as I expect the pair to trade within a range of 64.35-64.60/dollar today," he added.

The dollar index is lower against a basket of major currencies, though the euro surged against the US dollar on relief over Emmanuel Macron's victory against Marine Le Pen.