May 12, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 12, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.33 per dollar

The USD-INR pair has been trading in the 64.20-64.70/dollar range on the back of resumption of some portfolio flows, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.33 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 5 paise at 64.33 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 64.38.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The economic data coming out of US lately has been generally better than expectations, strengthening the case for a June Fed rate hike. The dollar index is quietly clawing back to 100, and US bond yields are also quietly moving higher."

"The USD-INR pair has been trading in the 64.20-64.70/dollar range on the back of resumption of some portfolio flows. We expect the pair to continue trading in this range, with a weakening bias."

"The bond yields have been trading in a very narrow range and we expect the 10-year bond yields to consolidate around current levels," he added.

The dollar fell while treasury yields reversed earlier declines, as political uncertainty in the United States sent investors in search of safer investments like gold and the Japanese yen. The dollar fell half a percent versus the yen.

