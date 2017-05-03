App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 03, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.12 as exporters, custodian banks sell US dollars

The rupee on Wednesday opened 9 paise higher against the dollar at 64.12, as exporters and custodian banks sold the greenback in early trade.

Indian rupee opens higher at 64.12 as exporters, custodian banks sell US dollars

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Wednesday opened 9 paise higher against the dollar at 64.12, as exporters and custodian banks sold the greenback in early trade.

The local currency had opened at a similar level in Tuesday’s session as well but wiped off most of its overnight gains by the end of the session. Analysts attributed this intraday correction to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervening to stem the rise of the rupee.

“The bias on the rupee is still positive,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “It is quite likely that we could see another sustained rally from here on.” At 09.07 IST, the rupee was hovering trading at 64.15.

tags #currency #FOREX #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.