Indian rupee opens higher at 64.04 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 64.04 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 64.10.

Pramit Brahmbhatt marof Veracity said, "Rupee will continue to trade with negative bias on back of pessimism in the domestic equity market."

"We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64-64.50 for the day," he added.

The US dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies overnight amid a rebound in market sentiment. Investors continue to look to the Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers at the end of the week for further clues.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "Government bond prices have been trending lower amid thin trading volume and lack of positive triggers. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has hardened by around 12 bps in August so far to 6.52 percent."

"We believe that bond prices look attractive at current levels with a medium-term outlook," he added.