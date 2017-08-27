Indian rupee opens higher at 64.03 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has gained 8 paise opened at 64.03 per dollar versus 64.11 Wednesday.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Global currency markets are in a tight range ahead of Jackson Hole conference. Geopolitical tensions are also keeping the markets jittery. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.20 for the day."

He further added, "The bond market is under supply pressure on account of large issuances of SDL, OMO, scheduled weekly auction of dated securities."

"We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.52-6.56 percent for the day," he said.

The US dollar weakened against the euro and the Japanese yen as US trade and domestic policy issues reclaimed centre stage-- and questions about the prospects for tax reform resurfaced.

Trader's assessed the threat of a temporary closure of the federal government as they also awaited more clues about monetary policy from a central-banker gathering in Jackson Hole that begins later today.