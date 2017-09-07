Indian rupee opens higher at 64.03 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 64.03 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 64.10.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee has been trading in a very tight range for the past few weeks which is likely to continue. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20."

"Despite lower Indian GDP data and lower US 10-year treasury yields the bond market has not seen any significant movement. Increase in crude oil prices is a dampener. 6.79 GOI 2027 trading range for the DAY 6.49 to 6.53

The dollar lost some ground after edging up against the Japanese yen after getting a boost from trump's surprise deal with the democrats on extending the debt limit.

Meanwhile, euro holds firm ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting.