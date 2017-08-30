App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 30, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 63.97 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.20, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 5 paise at 63.97 per dollar on Wednesday versus 64.02 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "On back of poor US economic data, the rupee will trade with a positive bias. Moreover, the dollar index has weakened."

"We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.20," he added.

The US dollar turned positive against a basket of major rivals after touching its lowest level in over 2 years as traders brushed aside concerns surrounding a North Korean missile launch over Japan.

The rally in haven assets such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen slowed.

