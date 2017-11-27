App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 27, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens flat at 64.71 per dollar

The rupee is likely to trade sideways with a positive bias, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.71 per dollar on Monday versus 64.70 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee is likely to trade sideways with a positive bias. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.50-64.80 today."

The dollar was softer against a basket of major currencies trading near its lowest in around eight weeks. This week, the changing of the guard at the Federal Reserve will be a big focus for investors.

Meanwhile, the South African rand halted its slide triggered by S&P Global ratings cutting the country's local-currency debt to junk on Friday, sending the currency 2 percent lower.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The volatility of the previous week is likely to be followed by relatively rangebound trading with a negative bias. The euphoria of the rating upgrade and the OMO sale withdrawal has been tempered by the other prevalent concerns and the rating status quo by S&P might also prove to be a dampener."

"The markets will await the GDP data release later this week and will also keep a close watch on the crude price trajectory. The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.98-7.03 percent today,' he added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.