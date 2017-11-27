Indian rupee opens flat at 64.71 per dollar

The rupee is likely to trade sideways with a positive bias, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.71 per dollar on Monday versus 64.70 Friday.
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee is likely to trade sideways with a positive bias. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.50-64.80 today."
The dollar was softer against a basket of major currencies trading near its lowest in around eight weeks. This week, the changing of the guard at the Federal Reserve will be a big focus for investors.
Meanwhile, the South African rand halted its slide triggered by S&P Global ratings cutting the country's local-currency debt to junk on Friday, sending the currency 2 percent lower.
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The volatility of the previous week is likely to be followed by relatively rangebound trading with a negative bias. The euphoria of the rating upgrade and the OMO sale withdrawal has been tempered by the other prevalent concerns and the rating status quo by S&P might also prove to be a dampener.""The markets will await the GDP data release later this week and will also keep a close watch on the crude price trajectory. The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.98-7.03 percent today,' he added.