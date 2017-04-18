Indian rupee opens flat at 64.50 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.50 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.51.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "On the downside, 64.30/dollar is getting protected. Selling pressure also comes in while the pair rally. Today USD-INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar after opening around 64.45/dollar."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within 6.84-6.87 percent today. Nothing special is expected," he added.

The US dollar fell against other major currencies amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

However, the dollar pulled away from five-month lows versus the yen with comments from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and higher debt yields giving the bruised greenback some breathing space.