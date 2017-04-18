App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 18, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens flat at 64.50 per dollar

Today USD-INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar after opening around 64.45/dollar, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Indian rupee opens flat at 64.50 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.50 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.51.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "On the downside, 64.30/dollar is getting protected. Selling pressure also comes in while the pair rally. Today USD-INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar after opening around 64.45/dollar."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within 6.84-6.87 percent today. Nothing special is expected," he added.

The US dollar fell against other major currencies amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

However, the dollar pulled away from five-month lows versus the yen with comments from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and higher debt yields giving the bruised greenback some breathing space.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.