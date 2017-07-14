Indian rupee opens flat at 64.44 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.44 per dollar on Friday against previous close 64.44.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair has been consolidating in a range and we expect it to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60 today. The lower than expected CPI data has brought the focus back on rate cut."

He further added, "We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.44-6.46 percent for the day."

The dollar index was largely steady against a basket of major currencies helped by upbeat economic data. The dollar edged upon against the yen though it's still below the highs hit earlier this week.