Indian rupee opens flat at 64.44 per dollar
USD-INR to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60 today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.44 per dollar on Friday against previous close 64.44.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The USD-INR pair has been consolidating in a range and we expect it to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60 today. The lower than expected CPI data has brought the focus back on rate cut."
He further added, "We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.44-6.46 percent for the day."