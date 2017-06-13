App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 13, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens flat at 64.43 per dollar

Expect a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar to play out for today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Indian rupee opens flat at 64.43 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.43 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 64.44.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "India story keeps the USD-INR rangebound. Expect a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar to play out for today."

He further added, "Retail inflation came below expectations. Rate cut hopes are now increasing. The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within 6.50-6.52 percent for today."

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, is marginally softer ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. While political uncertainty weighs on sterling.

 

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.