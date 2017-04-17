App
Apr 17, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens flat at 64.42 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.80/dollar today, says

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.42 per dollar on Monday versus 64.41 Thursday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Pessimism that persists on back of geo-political situation and weak cues from domestic equity market will be the reason for Rupee to depreciate today."

"We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.80/dollar today," he added.

The dollar dipped to a five-month low against the yen as rising tensions over North Korea kept the safe-haven Japanese currency in demand. The dollar is trading at its lowest level since mid-November.

