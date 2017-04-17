Indian rupee opens flat at 64.42 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.42 per dollar on Monday versus 64.41 Thursday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Pessimism that persists on back of geo-political situation and weak cues from domestic equity market will be the reason for Rupee to depreciate today."

"We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.80/dollar today," he added.

The dollar dipped to a five-month low against the yen as rising tensions over North Korea kept the safe-haven Japanese currency in demand. The dollar is trading at its lowest level since mid-November.