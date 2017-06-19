Indian rupee opens flat at 64.42 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.42 per dollar on Monday versus 64.43 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "We have a neutral stance on the USD-INR pair in absence of any directional cues and expect it to continue to trade in a range of 64.20-64.80/dollar."

According to Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss, bond yields have been in a narrow range of late and in the absence of near-term triggers this trend should continue with a positive bias."

"We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.46-6.51 percent today," he added.

The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies after slipping on soft US economic data, with investors awaiting comments by a top Federal Reserve official for clues on whether recent strength can be sustained.