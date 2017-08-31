Indian rupee opens flat at 64.03 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 64.03 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 64.02.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "While North Korea related developments are keenly watched by currency markets, the resolution of Doklam standoff with China is rupee positive. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20."

He further added, "Healthy tax collections under GST is bond positive. However, this is offset by oversupply of state development loans, open market operations and concern over farm loan waiver by states."

"10-year benchmark's expected trading range for the day is 6.52-6.56 percent," he said.

The dollar hit a two-week high versus the yen extending its gains after strong US economic data bolstered expectations for a solid US jobs report later this week.