Indian rupee opens lower at 63.92 per dollar
We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within 63.90-64.10 despite lower than expected Q1 GDP number, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 63.92 per dollar on Friday versus 63.90 Thursday.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has had a roller coaster ride ahead of the non-farm payroll numbers while the euro remains the biggest gainer. The USD-INR on the other hand has been consolidating around the 64 pivot."
"We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within 63.90-64.10 despite lower than expected Q1 GDP numbers."
"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within a range of 6.52-6.54 percent today," he added.
The dollar trades on the back foot against a basket of currencies after edging down overnight after the release of US data.The currency's slide also followed Mnuchin's comment that a softer dollar was better for the US on the trade front. Meanwhile, the US currency clawed back losses against the yen.