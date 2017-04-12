App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 12, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens at 64.62 per dollar; slips 13 paise

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.70/dollar, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Indian rupee opens at 64.62 per dollar; slips 13 paise

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. The rupee has opened lower by 13 paise at 64.62 per dollar versus 64.49 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias on the back of negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.70/dollar."

The dollar languished at a five-month low versus the yen as simmering geopolitical tensions checked risk appetite and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favor.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.