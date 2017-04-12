Indian rupee opens at 64.62 per dollar; slips 13 paise

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. The rupee has opened lower by 13 paise at 64.62 per dollar versus 64.49 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias on the back of negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.70/dollar."

The dollar languished at a five-month low versus the yen as simmering geopolitical tensions checked risk appetite and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favor.