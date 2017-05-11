Indian rupee opens at 64.49 per dollar; slips 12 paise

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 12 paise at 64.49 per dollar versus previous close 64.37.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Post a positive French election result, 'risk-on' is seen in global equity markets with rangebound currency markets. Indian equity market touched a new high and this could contribute to Rupee strength. USD-INR trading range for the day seen between 64.40-64.70/dollar."

He further added, "Auction of the new 10-year bond is slated tomorrow. When issued, market suggests a cut off of 6.80 percent. A bounce back in crude oil prices and higher US 10-year treasury yields has turned bond market sentiment negative."

He expects the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.93-6.97 percent today.

The dollar held steady against other major currencies amid fresh US political concerns, although growing expectations for a Fed rate hike in June lent some support to the greenback.