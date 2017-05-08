Indian rupee opens at 64.27 per dollar; gains 10 paise

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 10 paise at 64.27 per dollar versus Friday's close 64.37.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Consolidation near 64.20/USD, resulted into positive divergence on daily chart for USD. A technical pull-back may get extended till 64.50."

"Bias would remain positive for USD and USD-INR pair will trade in a range of 64.20 to 64.50," he added.

The euro hit its highest level in six months against the US dollar as traders looked beyond the French elections to the potential for the European Central Bank to signal further reduction in bond-buying, while the greenback was steady against the yen.