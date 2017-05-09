App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 09, 2017 09:17 AM IST |

Indian rupee opens 12 paise weaker at 64.42 on strong demand for USD





Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Tuesday opened at 64.42 against the dollar, 12 paise lower than its previous close, on strong demand for the greenback from nationalised banks and importers.

On Monday, the rupee had closed 7 paise higher from its Friday close, after having seen higher gains earlier in the session. However, towards the end of trade, demand for the dollar returned and many nationalised banks were seen buying dollars.

"USD-INR pair has been trading in a range-bound manner, affected by global developments. Expect 64.20-64.40/dollar range to prevail," said Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank. "On 10-year benchmark front, expect the yield to hover between 6.92-6.95 percent today," he added.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against six other currencies, was trading 3 points higher at 99.08.

