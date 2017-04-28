Indian rupee gains overnight, opens at 64.11/$

Moneycontrol News

The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Friday, appreciating overnight to 64.11, 4 paise higher than its previous close.

Market participants said that the risk-on sentiment that gripped the market after the conclusion of the first round of the French presidential elections seems to have abated, albeit temporarily.

“The positive risk tone after the first round of French elections, appears to be taking a breather, after the mostly anticipated US tax cut plans and somewhat dovish ECB,” said Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank in an interaction with CNBC TV18.