Apr 25, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains in early trade as foreign banks sell USD heavily

The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Tuesday, appreciating 3 paise overnight and a further 11 paise during the session.

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

Moneycontrol News

The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Tuesday, appreciating 3 paise overnight and a further 11 paise during the session, as foreign banks sold the greenback heavily in early trade.

At 11.32 AM, the rupee was trading at 64.30, after having touched an intraday high of 64.27.

Market participants said that the selling in the dollar was primarily due to foreign portfolio investors wanting to invest in Indian securities.

In addition to this, the dollar was also sold by some exporters looking to square off their books before the end of the month.

"The flows are really strong at the moment and it also the end of the month," said a dealer with a foreign bank. "Keeping in mind the situation, I would say that the rupee could appreciate more by the end of today."

The dealer added that the rupee would most likely trade in a range of 64.20-64.45 for the rest of the session.

