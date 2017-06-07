Indian rupee gains against USD post RBI decision to keep repo rate unchanged

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Wednesday closed at 64.33 to the dollar, close to 10 paise stronger than its previous close of 64.43, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep the key repo rate unchanged at its monetary policy review.

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent and cut SLR by 50 basis points to 20 percent. The monetary policy committee also cut its forecast on headline inflation to between 2.0 and 3.5 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year and between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in the second half.

The market perceived this cut in inflation forecast as an indication by the central bank that a rate could be around the corner. The rupee appreciated and bond yields fell as foreign and domestic investors bought into both equity and debt markets.

RBI Executive Director Michael Patra said that before any action was taken on the interest rate front, more data pertaining to inflation would have to be analysed and it would have to be seen whether the lower inflation numbers remain sustainable.

Market participants now believe that the rupee will appreciate further, possibly to 64 to the dollar or lower. Dealers said that the RBI seems to be against this and is intervening actively to keep the rupee weak.

“The rupee is likely to appreciate now that it is confirmed that it is a status quo,” said Anindya Banerjee. “Flows continue to be strong and the rupee will now catch up with gains in other emerging market currencies.”

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended the session at 6.57 percent, nearly 8 basis points lower than its previous close. The yield on the old benchmark closed at 6.66 percent, while the most-traded 6.79 percent 2029 bond yield ended at 6.72 percent.