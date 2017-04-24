Indian rupee gains against USD after first round of French election

Moneycontrol News

Despite foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) having sold nearly USD 600 million in Indian equities on Monday, the rupee appreciated against the dollar after the outcome of the first round of the French presidential election.

After touching an intraday high of 64.41, the rupee ended the session at 64.43, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. According to dealers, the primary buyers of the dollar were domestic banks, both private and public, while the sellers were mainly custodian banks and corporates. They also said that the rupee would have gained more if not for month-end buying of dollar by exporters.

The US dollar took a beating after market-favourite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the presidential election in France. Macron will now go up against Marine Le Pen on May 7 in what will be the second and final round of the election, with opinion polls predicting an easy victory for the former.

"The market is very unpredictable at the moment because participation is relatively low," said a dealer at a large public sector bank. "Only genuine buyers and sellers are participating in trade. Everyone wants to ride out the uncertainty arising from geopolitical tensions."

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.9 percent to 99.07.

Intraday, the index touched a low of 98.83. Dealers said that the weakness in the dollar is expected to continue for some time, unless any significant global development pushes investors to start buying the currency again.

"If the pair opens strong tomorrow, we could see the rupee rise to 64.15-64.17 levels," said a dealer with a Japan-based bank. He added that the domestic currency is expected to move in a range of 64.15-64.80 this week.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark yield rose by 2 basis points to end at 6.94 percent, having moved in a thin band of 6.932 percent – 6.948 percent throughout the session. Gilts with shorter tenures too saw a similar movement in their yields, with the 5-year gilt yield rising by 1 basis point and the 3-year gilt yield rising by 2 basis points.