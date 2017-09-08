App
Sep 08, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains 21 paise Vs dollar in early trade

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.10 today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 21 paise at 63.84 per dollar versus 64.05 Thursday.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "ECB kept its policy on status quo mode yesterday. But the dollar weakness continues due to various risks. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.10 today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is rallying a bit. It is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.54 percent for today."

The dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies after falling overnight on US jobless claims data and worries about the impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Meanwhile euro hovers around two and a half year high against the dollar as the ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

