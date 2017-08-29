Indian rupee gains 10 paise Vs dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 10 paise at 63.93 per dollar versus 64.03 Thursday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "On the back of poor US economic data, the rupee will trade with a positive bias. Moreover, the dollar index has weakened."

He further added, "We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.20 for the day."

The euro extended gains to over a 2-year high after the European Central Bank president did not try to talk down the currency and as markets worried about the impact of tropical storm Harvey on the US economy. Dollar hovers near 4-month low.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The subdued sentiment in the bond market is likely to witness some revival from the statements of the US Fed and ECB heads at Jackson Hole last week."

"However tomorrow's OMO sale might extend the recent cautious stance and the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today," he said.