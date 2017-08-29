App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 28, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains 10 paise Vs dollar in early trade

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.20 for the day, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Indian rupee gains 10 paise Vs dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 10 paise at 63.93 per dollar versus 64.03 Thursday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "On the back of poor US economic data, the rupee will trade with a positive bias. Moreover, the dollar index has weakened."

He further added, "We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.20 for the day."

The euro extended gains to over a 2-year high after the European Central Bank president did not try to talk down the currency and as markets worried about the impact of tropical storm Harvey on the US economy. Dollar hovers near 4-month low.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The subdued sentiment in the bond market is likely to witness some revival from the statements of the US Fed and ECB heads at Jackson Hole last week."

"However tomorrow's OMO sale might extend the recent cautious stance and the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today," he said.

tags #Rupee

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.