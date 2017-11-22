App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 22, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains 10 paise in opening trade

We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.80-65.20 today, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened higher by 10 paise at 64.79 per dollar against 64.89 Tuesday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee will float in a range today in the absence of any directional cues. We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.80-65.20 today."

The dollar turned broadly lower, moving in line with declining US 10-year treasury yields and consolidating gains from Monday in light trading ahead of Thursday's thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "Bond market sentiment has improved dramatically after RBI's cancellation of OMO sale. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has declined by around 16 bps to 6.90 percent."

"Market participants are debating the next course of yield movement amid focus on macro-economic parameters, demand-supply dynamic and prospective introduction of the new 10-year government bond."

"The fair value of the 10-year benchmark bond yield is between 6.75-7 percent in our opinion," he added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.