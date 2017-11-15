App
Nov 14, 2017 11:24 AM IST
Nov 14, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee falls back into red at 65.47 against dollar

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee went through ups and downs before trading 5 paise lower at 65.47 against the dollar today as it lost its early gains after the American currency grew in appeal.

The rupee hit 65.47 at 1102 hours compared to yesterday's closing level of 65.42 at the forex market.

Globally, the US dollar came in higher against a basket currencies late yesterday. Pound sterling fell against the dollar and the euro as investors got anxious about Theresa May's ability to stay on as British Prime Minister and extract a favourable exit deal from the European Union.

The BSE Sensex dropped into the red zone, down 44.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 32,989.41 at 1111 hours.

