Indian rupee extends overnight losses as fall in commodity prices weighs on sentiment

Moneycontrol News

Despite the dollar index falling overnight, the rupee extended its overnight losses in the first couple of hours as a fall in global commodity prices weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

At 10.39 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.31, 14 paise lower than its previous close.

The fall in the rupee was primarily due to dollar buying by both nationalised and foreign banks. Dealers said that there was a lot more buying of dollars than selling and that the rupee was expected to continue trading lower for the rest of the session.

“The equity market is also down today after touching all-time highs,” said a forex dealer at a large foreign bank. “So, there is a possibility that there was some profit-booking happening, especially among foreign investors.”