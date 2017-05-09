Indian rupee extends overnight losses as dollar gains against most Asian currencies

Moneycontrol News

After having opened lower, the rupee continued to weaken in the morning session, primarily because of a strong dollar, which gained against most Asian currencies and the euro.

At 13.07 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.54 to the dollar, 23 paise lower than its previous close. Both nationalised banks and foreign banks were buying the greenback heavily since the beginning of the session, dealers said.

“There were two factors weighing on the dollar,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. “One was the expectation that Emmanuel Macron would win the French presidential elections. Since that happened as expected, there is no new trigger for the euro.”

“The second factor going against the dollar was the political uncertainty in the US. With the Trump administration now having completed its first 100 days, some kind of fatigue is setting in,” Banerjee said.

The analyst added that with these triggers out of the way, the attention has now shifted to central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve. Going by the Fed fund futures, it is almost certain that the Fed will hike rates at its next policy meet in June.

As a result, US bond yields have started inching up, making them more lucrative for investors. Custodian banks sold the rupee heavily in Tuesday’s trade, possibly for FPI clients who were looking to exit their positions in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, other Asian currencies like the Korean won, Russian ruble, Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht were also trading 0.15 percent – 0.69 percent lower against the dollar as investors bought the greenback heavily in each of these markets.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six other currencies, was trading at 99.24, nearly 20 points higher than its previous close.