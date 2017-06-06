Indian rupee ends marginally lower against USD at 64.43 ahead of RBI policy

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at 64.43 to the dollar, 6 paise weaker from its previous close of 64.37, as traders remained cautious ahead of the monetary policy review scheduled Wednesday.

The market expects status quo from the monetary policy committee and expects it to maintain a neutral stance on liquidity. However, some market participants said that there is some chance of a few dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of India.

“It will be a status quo policy mostly, in which case the rupee will appreciate some more,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “The rupee could touch 64 or even lower in that rally.”

On Tuesday, the rupee opened at 64.33 and touched an intraday high of 64.32 and an intraday low of 64.45 against the dollar. Dealers said that oil marketing companies were buying the dollar throughout the session.

One of the main reasons for the rupee rising against the dollar in the last few months is the increased inflow from foreign investors into Indian debt and equity markets. So far this year, FPIs have bought USD 11.2 billion and USD 7.8 billion in the domestic debt and equity market, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended the session at 6.64 percent, nearly unchanged from its previous close. The yield on the old benchmark closed at 6.76 percent, while the most-traded 6.79 percent 2029 bond yield ended at 6.82 percent.