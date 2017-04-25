Indian rupee ends 25 bps higher as foreign banks, exporters sell US dollar

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated 0.25 percent against the dollar to 64.27, as foreign banks and exporters sold the greenback heavily for most of the session.

Market participants said that foreign banks were selling dollars in order to enable their foreign portfolio investor clientele to invest in Indian securities. They added that flows from foreign investors were pretty strong on Tuesday, which contributed to the rupee’s rally.

The dollar was also sold by exporters who were looking to square off their books before the end of the month. The falling USD-INR caused some panic among them, pushing them to sell their dollars at lower prices.

The rupee’s rise would have been even more prolific had the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not intervened. Dealers said that in order to stem the sharp rise, the RBI intervened to buy dollars when the pair breached the 64.30 level.

“Whether or not the rupee will appreciate further from here is a function of how often the RBI decides to intervene,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities, in an interaction with Moneycontrol. "However, the most RBI could do in this situation is delay the inevitable, and not put an end to it."

Banerjee added that for the rupee to really depreciate, investors would have to become extremely risk-averse towards the equity markets. That outcome is unlikely, since the outcome of the first round the French presidential election gave a boost to risk-on sentiment.

“The last couple of weeks saw the market take a pause after a phenomenal rally. And what you saw today was that pause breaking,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield remained largely unchanged at 6.94 percent in Tuesday’s trade. Dealers said that the movement in the benchmark is muted at the moment because of the imminent issue of the new benchmark, which is slated to take place sometime next week.