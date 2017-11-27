App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 27, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee down 3 paise vs USD in late morning deals

The rupee opened a tad lower at 64.71 against last Friday's closing level of 64.70 per dollar at the interbank forex market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared initial losses against the US dollar to trade at Rs 64.73, still down by 3 paise in late morning deals on persistent month-end dollar demand from importers and banks amid lower domestic equities.

The rupee opened a tad lower at 64.71 against last Friday's closing level of 64.70 per dollar at the interbank forex market.

It slid further to 64.83 before quoting at 64.73 at 1100 hrs. The domestic unit hovered between 64.83 and 64.71 during morning trade.

A bearish dollar overseas is capping the rupee losses, a dealer said.

Globally, the US dollar was lower against its major rivals in early Asian trade, while the euro hit a two-month high and held firm against other major currencies, thanks to strong German business confidence and reduced anxiety about political instability in Europe’s biggest economy.

The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 54.66 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 33,624.58 at 1035 hours.

tags #dollar #Indian Rupee #markets #Rupee

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.