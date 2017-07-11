Indian rupee depreciates to 64.59 as dollar gains overseas

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at 64.59 to the dollar, 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close, as the greenback gained against other major currencies across the globe on the back of a rise in US treasury yields.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six other major currencies, was up by 0.1 percent at 96.12, after touching an intraday high of 96.20.

Intraday, the rupee touched a high and low of 64.44 and 64.59, respectively. After opening stronger at 64.45, the rupee continuously fell against the dollar for the remainder of the session.

“Early on in the session, there were some custodian banks in the market to sell dollars,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “But after the dollar started gaining overseas, there was a lot of selling.”

Asian currencies like the South Korean won, Malaysian ringgit and the Japanese yen depreciated between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent against the dollar. Others like the Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht and Taiwan dollar remained flat.

Analysts said that if the rupee continues to appreciate from here on, the exchange rate could seriously impact profitability of numerous Indian exporters, who have somehow managed to stay ahead of the appreciating rupee so far.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark yield rose by 1 basis point to close at 6.48 percent. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Market participants are of the opinion that although there has been a significant amount of upward pressure on government bond yields across the globe, the Indian debt market will remain relatively shielded against this rise in yields as it continues to offer one of the highest real interest rates in the world.