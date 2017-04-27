Indian rupee declines to 64.15 on month-end demand for USD

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Thursday depreciated by around 4 paise vis-à-vis the dollar as month-end obligations drove a lot of importers and oil companies to buy dollars.

The domestic currency opened at 64.05 and quickly breached the 64 mark to touch an intraday high of 63.97, as custodian banks, corporates and nationalised banks sold the dollar in early trade. However, month-end buying pushed the rupee back to 64.10 levels.

“Even after it hit 64.10, we could see some nationalised banks and corporates trying to push the rupee higher once again,” said a currency dealer at a foreign bank. “However, State Bank of India started buying heavily at the time for some of its public-sector corporate clients and that pushed the rupee lower.”

The dealer added month-end related buying will continue to offset some of the gains in the rupee over the next few days but that the rupee was still expected to continue rising from its current level.

“It is in India’s best interest that the rupee continue to rise going ahead because in order to attract foreign investors to invest in offshore Indian instruments,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. “There would be some losers along the way, like small scale exporters and even large corporates to some extent and they will have to reconfigure their revenue models accordingly. But largely, an appreciating rupee is good news for the Indian market.”

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield remained largely unchanged at 6.94 percent. Dealers said the movement in the benchmark is muted at the moment because of the imminent issue of the new benchmark, which is slated to take place sometime in the next couple of weeks. Yields on shorter-tenure gilts too mirrored the benchmark yield to remain largely unchanged.