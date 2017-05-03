App
May 03, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee continues to trade higher on sustained selling of US dollar

Analysts said the strength in the rupee was also partly due to strength in the domestic equity market and a weak dollar overseas.

Moneycontrol News

After having opened higher against the dollar on Wednesday, the rupee traded in a tight range for the first couple of hours as exporters and custodian banks continued to sell dollars. At 11.21 IST, the rupee was trading at 64.13, up 8 paise from its previous close.

Analysts said the strength in the rupee was also partly due to strength in the domestic equity market and a weak dollar overseas. After opening below 99, the dollar index continued to trade between 98.90 and 99 for some time, before slowly inching above the 99 level.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 31.63 points at 29915.57, while the Nifty was up 13.25 points at 9315.00.

