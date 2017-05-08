Indian rupee closes higher against USD at 64.30

Moneycontrol News

The rupee on Monday closed at 64.30 against the dollar, up 7 paise from the previous close, tracking gains in local equity markets and other Asian currencies, dealers said.

During the session, the rupee touched an intraday high of 64.19 and an intraday low of 64.32. Despite the dollar gaining against other currencies, a positive stock market and increased inflow from foreign portfolio investors supported the rupee.

“Today’s trade was a bit surprising,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “The rupee opened stronger and traded in a tight range for the first half of the session. But once it crossed the 64.24 level, investors with long positions booked their profits.”

The rupee is seen trading in a range of 64.00-64.60 against the dollar for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark yield ended the session at 6.93 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close. Gilt yields have been moving in a very tight range for the past couple of weeks in the absence of any fresh triggers.