Indian rupee closes 0.2% higher against dollar on strong FPI inflows

Moneycontrol News

Despite opening slightly weaker, the Indian rupee appreciated on Wednesday and closed at 64.73 to the dollar, 0.2 percent higher than its previous close of 64.89.

The rise was primarily on the back of some custodian banks selling the dollar in exchange for the rupee, likely for their foreign portfolio investor clientele, dealers said. So far this year, FPIs have bought USD 7.6 billion and USD 9.7 billion in the Indian equity and debt markets, respectively.

“Early weakness was because of a strong dollar, which appreciated against most emerging market currencies today,” said a dealer with a foreign bank.

He added that the market would be looking out for the minutes of the US FOMC meeting, due to be made public on Wednesday. “If the commentary favours a rate hike in the upcoming policy, then we could see the dollar strengthening further tomorrow. If not, the rupee is likely to appreciate to below 64.50 to the dollar.”

Market participants expect the rupee to trade between 64.55 and 65.00 for some time.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, appreciated early on to 97.46. However, it wiped its gains later in the session and was trading at 97.33, marginally below its previous close, as investors sold the dollar heavily.

“The rupee is pretty much capped right now and is likely to stay in a range for some time,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities. “Unless something takes place that gives rise to risk-off sentiment globally, the rupee will continue trading strong.”

He added that the rupee could marginally depreciate this week after the minutes of the FOMC meeting are made public, if the Fed’s commentary favours a rate hike.