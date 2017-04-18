App
Apr 18, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indian equities can sustain valuation premiums, buy on dips: BoAML's Mookim

Indian equities can sustain their valuation premiums, says Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Sanjay Mookim
Sanjay Mookim
Indian Equity Strategist | BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Indian equities can sustain their valuation premiums and long term investors should continue to use corrections as buying opportunities.

Using NSSO sample data, he finds expenditure on entertainment and hospitals should increase meaningfully over the next 10 years.

Listing the compounders for the next decade would be the ultimate investment objective, he says.

Bottom-up analyst at BoAML believes HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Godrej Consumer, Zee Entertainment and Apollo Hospital can deliver steady medium-term growth, Mookim feels.

