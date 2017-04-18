Indian equities can sustain valuation premiums, buy on dips: BoAML's Mookim

Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Indian equities can sustain their valuation premiums and long term investors should continue to use corrections as buying opportunities.

Using NSSO sample data, he finds expenditure on entertainment and hospitals should increase meaningfully over the next 10 years.

Listing the compounders for the next decade would be the ultimate investment objective, he says.