India INX to start futures trading in 4 commodities in June

BSE's India International Exchange (India INX) at GIFT City will commence trading in four new commodity derivatives products -- aluminium, lead, nickel and zinc -- from June 1.

The exchange at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City at Gandhinagar last month launched trading in gold, silver and copper.

"The exchange is pleased to inform all trading members that it shall commence futures trading in aluminium, lead, nickel and zinc, with effect from June 1, 2017," India INX said in a circular today.

India INX, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia's oldest bourse BSE, had commenced trading at Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City on January 16 this year.

India INX has been one of the most advanced technology platforms with a turnaround time of four micro seconds. It operates 22 hours, six days a week, to allow global investors and NRIs to trade from anywhere.