India in a good spot; buy stories where fundamentals justify, says Samir Arora

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Samir Arora Fund Manager, Helios Capital shared his views on the outlook for the market going forward.

Speaking from the sidelines Traders Carnival in Mumbai, he said the pace of the market is a bit unnerving but that does not mean the house have added to their shorts. They are still going along for the full ride, he said.

Currently, the house is 70 percent long and 30 percent short and will continue to remain so, for some time to come.

According to him, India is currently in a good spot.

He said, we only buy stocks if their fundamentals justify and not because they are under-owned or over-owned. The house is upbeat on all kinds of financials except micro-finance, he said.

In the same interview, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com also shared his view, he said buy both Nifty and Bank Nifty on dips. Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank, DCB look good for more.

Below is the transcript of the discussion.

Anuj: Just here from Singapore?

Arora: I enjoyed last time, I love to give free lectures to the world so this time the lecture will be even more interesting hopefully than last time.

Sonia: What is your lecture on this time?

Arora: This time it is - read everything, question everything because one of my slides says that the market, particularly the Indian market is like what you see is not what you get.

Anuj: They say when it is too good to be true, it is. How are you looking at the market right now because it has been a one-way rally for the market? For the Nifty of course, but for the Bank Nifty, it has been just stupendous the way it has rallied.

Arora: I think that the market if I look at it whether it is like bubble, I think it is not. However, is it very high? It is. Why I say that is because in a bubble if you see 1999 or 2007 kind, or 2000 end kind, then there have been three or four years of massive rallies in the market. Here it has not been that case. So, that is one justification. However, on the other hand, I think that the quality of the local money, although we have always welcomed it, I think is lower than FII money in the sense that this money is going with people I assume big picture are basically buying midcaps and smallcap stocks.

Midcap and smallcaps, particularly in India everybody likes stocks which have more liquidity. All the MNC types, by definition low float, so if more and more money goes into the same stocks, one day it will be ending badly for that money for sure. We also have some of those stocks. So in some sense it should be a little bit more measured. I like rallies and strong rallies, but I always worry what will my investor do next month and the following month. A new guy who has just met me and says he wants to invest, how will I get him some return, so, that way it is better to have slightly more steady return than this kind. However, so far so good that way.

Sonia: You spoke about the new guy -- that is interesting because there are many new investors entering into this market now. When your house help and your driver start asking you about mutual funds that is when you start to get a bit cautious. You think this time it is going to be different and the market won’t top out?

Arora: My house help’s son in Delhi owns HDFC Bank which I told him to buy many months ago but then when I was in Delhi two weeks ago, he asked me what do you think of RBL Bank. So, actually it is true.

Sonia: You should start to get a bit skeptical?

Arora: We even own RBL Bank so I said yes, but don’t buy it right now. However, in general, I agree a little bit that it has gone to that stage and so we only feel happy that we are always 30-35 percent short for which we have paid a lot of cost in January in particular more than in February, March, and we are a little bit today. However, we think that we say when we in our office that this is that we put this money in a piggy bank and it will all come back to us when the markets correct, so, that is how we survive the shorts.

Also, if you look at big picture in the last 10-12 years, if you look at the number of months in which the Indian market has fallen 8 percent or more, it is around 27-28 times in dollar terms. So, little bit in that month will also be added by the fact in that month that the rupee will weaken let us say, but it is happened like two-three times a year an average. However, otherwise also, about one, one and a half month every year the market will fall and after one month you won’t remember why it fell that much. So, those things will happen and then some of these things that we have stored away in our piggy bank will come back on the short side but otherwise it is ok so far.

Anuj: That was my next question because for FII investors like you it has been a great year because the rupee has also rallied so much. Dollar terms the broader market is up some 25 percent this year.

Arora: Broader market means if I look at MSCI India, it is about 19.5 percent till today.

Anuj: In dollar terms?

Arora: Yes, in dollar terms.

Anuj: That is a lot of return?

Arora: Yes.

Anuj: We are still not getting the kind of money flows that we thought. There was a period when it looked like the ETF flows are back, all of a sudden that as evaporated.

Arora: It is too fast also. If I look at how I justify to myself more than to anybody else, that last year the MSCI India was down 3 or 4 percent and the year before it was up or down some 3-4 percent. Then in 2014 it was up a little bit more -30 or 40 percent.

So, market if you look at it from November 1, it is not up a lot. It is just that the reward that is given to somebody doing what your tweet was that, I have done a little better, therefore the stock has to go up, that kind of thing is what bugs me. One of my another slides is that a difference is a difference only if it makes a difference. If you say some heavily indebted company has sold off its head office let us say for example, who cares? Because he will still be very indebted even after this thing happens. So, those kind of things, I feel from a distance that somebody is getting carried away and it will hurt us also even if we are not getting carried away along with that guy.

Sonia: All this while we did not see any signs of greenshoots. I am not saying there are greenshoots right now but at least we are not seeing as bad numbers. ACC for example there is volume growth, Kotak Mahindra Bank is doing relatively better, Axis Bank has reported lesser number of slippages, is that a positive signs?

Arora: We are taking all the positives that is why we are also going along for the full ride. I haven’t added to shorts. It is not that we are saying now is the time to – we are also going along with it. It is just that the pace is a bit unnerving.

First are the guys who look at it from a long-term. Second is newer money. Newer money maybe it is following performance, chasing performance but it is money for the moment and they have less choices.

However the biggest thing you can take away for being positive is actually, the market in dollar terms or even in rupee terms hasn’t done anything for the last 4-5 years.

Anuj: It’s a market in which you have to participate. So, where are you adding longs and are you adding any shorts anywhere or are you more than 100 percent long now?

Arora: No, we are never 100 percent long. In 2014 also our highest net would have been about 85 percent. Now we are 70 percent long, 30 percent short and that we won’t give up, we may change a few shorts here or there because of discounts and this and that, but broadly they will remain because we have seen it comes back and gives you more or less all of it back and in those months you feel much better when everything is down. Even now because our longs as you know are all doing well because of being in financials and NBFCs and all that and not being in micro finance for a long time which again had pathetic results yesterday. So, broadly speaking it has worked out but we will not cover our shorts so easily.

Sonia: We were speaking to couple of traders who are going to be showcasing their presentations at the carnival. One of them was telling us that bank Nifty is something that he trades frequently and he expects to see a lot more upside there. You spoke about financials, what is happening there because there is no real evidence of any NPA resolution?

Arora: You had an interview with Aditya Puri saying best is yet to come.

Sonia: For some of those banks, they are in the league of their own. I am saying about PSU banks.

Arora: Why are they in league of their own? It is part of my presentation tomorrow. We have been told again and again you should know something more about the stock than the other guy, we had this billionaire come from US and said, my son is told and asked, what is it that you know that nobody else knows? Tell me what does anybody know more in HDFC Bank than the next guy but he has made like us 700 times without knowing anything more.

The point is everyday somebody sells it. In fact look at our guys, when the FIIs were allowed to buy USD 1.5 billion, the stock went up 5 percent that day, some Indian fund manager sold USD 1.5 billion. Maybe for a few days it would have corrected but could they have all bought it together – USD 1.5 billion, they couldn’t and they haven’t. So, they go and buy more midcaps, increasing their own risk in that sense.

Anuj: You were telling us in one of your presentations that no stock has made more money in dollar terms than HDFC Bank?

Arora: Possible but I am just saying that in terms of the obviousness of the story, the story doesn’t have to be not obvious to make money which is what many people say that nobody should know about it, you should have discovered it.

Anuj: Real estate has made a lot of money this year and a lot of people are getting bullish because a lot of people think that this is one space which is under-owned. Would you be in that camp?

Arora: We don't buy stocks on the basis whether they are under-owned or over-owned, they should justify their fundamentals. The only thing is that I think the commercial side is working well in the real estate so that has some logic. Beyond that there is no logic in my view. So, we will not buy. We have not bought.

Sonia: On the market as a whole, you have been a part of I think many cycles, I don't know how many decades, is this cycle different from what we have seen in the past?

Arora: No, past cycles were much bigger. If you look at my 1999 cycle, Allianz Mutual Fund was up some 280 percent in one year because that time I remember that I was meeting Mohandas Pai and Infosys was up some 5-6 times and I told him in our meeting that how long do you expect us to subsidize you because my Zee is up some 15 times or something like that, so, those were the days.

Sonia: You think these days are coming back?

Arora: No they never come back, they never came back even in 2007 to that extent. It was a new discovery in India, the tech sector and all that. So, now it is a normal run, it is just that this quarter looks very good in that sense for everybody and otherwise it has not been such a - last year what was the great return that anybody made at a portfolio level? Nothing much.

Anuj: In every bull market we see people latching onto a theme, some people used to change the name to IT, some people used to then change the name to education, a lot of people said real estate. Now what we are hearing is every week there is some kind of demerger going on.

Arora: Not so many. Which is the new one you have heard?

Anuj: There has been Indiabulls Real Estate, and there are a couple of other. Every stock that is running up, people are saying that because it is going to demerge. Is that a bit of a worry?

Arora: That is not a big worry. I don't think it is happening to that scale because I can't give you even five examples right now which might be going on, so, that is okay. That is part of life. I thought you are going to say that everybody is piling on to financials as a theme of any kind and every kind including state-owned banks.

Look at it this way, if the government says that we should consolidate the industry, it is very positive big picture, but it also means that whatever you think is a good bank, if at all there is any which also you may have doubts on, but if there is a good bank, that means it will be forced without your being given a choice with some bad bank within the same industry. That means creating at least micro problems for another three years. So, some things may be marco good - as I said, ease of doing business may be good for India, it doesn't mean it is good for my stock market because it makes new people come in very easily.

Anuj: On financials itself, NBFCs we have seen a big run, likes of Bharat Financial, but housing finance in particular has had a stellar run. Any stock in your portfolio?

Arora: We have. Those are big picture themes which can go on for a long time. As I said, we have all the finance of any kind that you want including stock exchange, but we don't have microfinance and we would rather short them if we thought that the rally in this world was a bit less.

Sonia: We were talking to a lot of global investors last week and the one takeaway we got is that at least from a global developed market versus emerging market standpoint, there is still perhaps more steam to go for emerging markets because of growth, recovery, etc. You concur with that view?

Yes, I think I agree with that and also actually whatever India is doing, at a big picture everybody likes. Everybody likes this thing that on subsidies basically you have got away from oil subsidies nearly completely, and even now you are increasing kerosene prices and stuff like that and all the other things related to other than this private sector investment, which has been the bugbear. Other than that, I don't think there is a problem with India which anybody should have that why India is getting this money.

It is only I think this midcap thing which makes people - if I have it I enjoy it but otherwise also I feel that if it had just been a little bit more steady, I would have been able to hold it for long and therefore maybe in the end make more money.

Sonia: Between India and say a market like the US?

Arora: The US if you get really 15 percent tax, right now they are saying 15 percent but it might be only for a 10 year window, then it won't be good enough because I assume that the corporates will say that it is not enough time for us to take advantage of it if we have to make new investments. However, what if they allow their old money to come back which is lying outside with Apple, and Google, and all? Those stocks or that money would big and in that sense if the US does very well, it does not help India in that sense although at one level everybody is lifted when the tide is rising.

However, if you want to compete, you will say US becomes very attractive if some of these policies happen but I think India is in a good spot, there is no doubt about it.

Anuj: In a world where people are buying Snapchat and Facebook's of the world, the stocks that are still making new highs for us are all in the old economy. Like Maruti Suzuki made a new lifetime high today, Reliance Industries has been now making a move there, Asian Paints, and all, so, what are your thoughts on that, especially the auto story, the way Maruti and Eicher Motors, the likes of these have been moving up?

We had Eicher for about 40 times but we don't have it now, Maruti we still have. So, I think Maruti is viewed among the largecaps as an obvious simple one line theme that low cost, low cost of maintenance, India if you see any sector, even if you look at D-Mart because it is supplying to the lower segment, mass segment, people can imagine a big market.

So, I think Maruti will be a default thing, even we don't overly analyse it every day. It just looks a very easy to outperform kind of thing.

Anuj: HDFC Bank kind of story?

Arora: It may not be like that because in theory you can say that in HDFC Bank there is an advantage of taking market share from state owned. So, actually you don’t have to expand the market. You can just take somebody’s market. I think that has been half the story of all the private sector banks. It is not so much that you are making a new sector. Auto is generally more cyclical in our context.

Sonia: One slow and steady mover has been Larsen and Toubro. It is hitting new highs every day almost. You believe that there is a recovery in the capex cycle?

Arora: We have no comment on it but we are not short. I think that their spinning off businesses is negative because of a holding company discount concept. These are all bull market stories, in bear market you will may give massive discount to a company which you hold at an underlying level and which is itself separately listed.

Normally, when you spin off businesses it is when there is a hidden business which otherwise should get a much higher valuation. Here the conglomerate gets a high valuation whereas individual businesses in IT and even financials actually don’t get that high – so I don’t understand the concept.

Anuj: Any theme, any stock that you have recently studied, that you have liked in Indian market?

Arora: There are not going to be new themes. We bought the stock exchange, so that you can call it a new theme if you want. We have bought 2-3 stocks but haven’t bought them with great style because you are coming in mostly following somebody else in this case.

Anuj: You bought BSE or MCX?

Arora: BSE. MCX I haven’t bought it but nothing s greatly new. You just move around in the same names here and there.

Sonia: What would be the one pearl of wisdom that you want to share with all the traders?

Arora: Last time my topic was, don’t trade too much. I am not a trader even though I short because even my shorts go on for 2-3 years. This time the difference is my new line – difference is not a difference unless it makes a difference. For example let us say any private sector bank, what is the need to analyse it every quarter to say whether the earnings growth was 20 or 21 percent? Obviously, lot of trading happens that day because somebody says in previous quarters it didn’t come at 21 percent, it came at 20.1 percent and obviously people sell it. What has been the end result? Let us show the performance of these guys who trade on every news. I think that might be best lesson for these guys that hold it guys, there is a bull run going on, don’t trade every information, get the big picture right whether it is up or down but you want to take profit home because I have to close my book because of long weekend or every weekend leave a few percent points for others.

Anuj: What are your trading ideas for next week?

Gujral: Nifty closed the week fairly strong and now for the next week, I would think that last couple of days we have had a narrow range. Once that narrow range breaks out, we should be looking at next targets of about 9500. Similarly bank Nifty closed strong for the week and next target here could be closer to 22800. So, both these indices should be bought on dips.

In Friday’s session small banks did well, small private banks space seems to be coming out with good results. So, that could lead to further rallies in Karnataka Bank where we are looking for targets of about Rs 190. Federal Bank which moved well on Friday, more rally could be here. This has a target of about Rs 120. Finally DCB one should look for a target of about Rs 200.