In a liquidity-driven market, some IPOs getting huge premium for no reason: Andrew Holland

As the market surges to fresh milestones — Nifty achieved yet another record high on Tuesday — Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies said that surging liquidity has been the reason for this rally.

“It (liquidity) will continue to push markets higher than we thought, while we can just sit around and look at negatives,” Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. He also highlighted how the Street chose to look over disappointing macroeconomic data and “…whatever has to be swept under the carpet, has been done”.

Holland also highlighted the extra gush of liquidity in several IPOs. “Bankers are probably underpricing them. The situation actually reminded him about the scenario in 2007, where companies were getting a huge premium for no reason. “Insurance IPOs are priced high and it will be difficult for the market to absorb them,” he told the channel.

In this market, Holland’s strategy is to continue with FMCG stocks and selectively buying auto stocks, along with a few PSU banks here and there.

Among financials, Holland continues to be bullish on private banks along with a few names in the housing finance space.

On pharmaceuticals space, he said that it was too early to start adding the sector to your portfolio. It is not a buy at current valuations as more pain is still left.