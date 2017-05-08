In 5 out of 10 years, FIIs turned net sellers in May; will they sell & go away in 2017?

Moneycontrol News

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who are considered as the backbone of equity markets, pulled out close to Rs 2,000 crore from Indian stock markets in the last four trading sessions for May amid global weakness triggered by a renewed slide in crude prices.

Although, ‘Sell in May and go away’ is a well-known trading adage for global markets such as the US but for India FIIs have turned net sellers in 5 out of last 10 years, according to data collated by Moneycontrol.com.

The sell-in-May-and-go-away strategy comes in handy to avoid the typically volatile May-October period. However, for India, analysts are more optimistic about Indian market but do not rule out a possibility of some consolidation considering markets are trading at record highs.

“The ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ strategy is more applicable to the US markets and not India. In India, this saying shows a mixed trend. In India May month is typically a continuation month as the prevailing trend normally continues,” Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“In India, we have historically seen the markets either topping out of bottoming out between November and February. We don't think May will be a topping out month this year for India. If at all we may see some consolidation for a few months followed by the next leg up,” he said.

History suggests that the Sensex has given negative returns in 4 out of 5 years when FIIs turned net sellers for the month of May. It slipped over 6 percent in May 2012 while it rallied up to 21 percent in May 2009, according to data collected from last ten years.

The recent data suggests that FIIs have pulled out close to Rs 2,000 crore so far in May while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) poured in nearly Rs 1,900 crore during the same period.

FIIs have pulled out money from Indian market after pouring in record net inflow of over Rs 40,000 crore in the last three months (February-April), largely on expectations that BJP's victory in recently held assembly polls will accelerate the pace of reforms.

Even though it will be difficult to predict as to what will happen in 2017, a phase of consolidation or a mild correction cannot be ruled out. The market has already run up quite a bit this year with Nifty returns of around 12 percent.

“I believe, while a correction scenario can't be denied, but a sharp correction is unlikely, rather a consolidation phase seems more possible. The late catch up by FIIs has boosted the rally and I believe it is still not out of steam,” Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa.com, (an IIFL subsidiary) told moneycontrol.

“The strength of large caps recently will likely provide key support to the indices, even as pocket wise corrections may begin. Having said that I must advise retail investors to be extremely cautious at this stage and don't go overboard with the euphoria,” he said.