Apr 27, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Important to have safe, risk-free launch of Options trading: NCDEX

Market awareness and risk management is of paramount importance, said Samir Shah, MD & CEO, NCDEX.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India Wednesday approved the introduction of Options trading in the commodities market to facilitate integration between the spot and derivatives markets.

However, SEBI is yet to provide details on what commodities can be traded, the break-up between agro and non-agro commodities, and the date from which trading in options will begin.

To throw more light on what this means to the commodity market, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Samir Shah, MD & CEO, NCDEX.

Shah said growth in Options will lead to growth in Futures but it is important to have a safe, risk-free launch of Options Trading.

“Market awareness and risk management is of paramount importance,” he said, adding that an early success will create significant growth in the future.

Therefore, it would be good if the launch is more stable than volume focused launch.

For full discussion, watch video

 

