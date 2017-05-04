If FIIs join the party on D-St, investors could see mount 10K on Nifty by Diwali

Moneycontrol News

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stole the limelight during April in which they poured in little over Rs 9,000 crore in the Indian equity market compared to Rs 2,200 crore selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The FIIs poured in Rs 33,000 crore during March and about Rs 10,000 crore in the month of February. Even though FIIs shied away from Indian markets in the month of April, the Nifty managed to hit fresh record highs thanks to inflows by FIIs.

The index closed 1.4 percent higher for the month of April despite any support from FIIs which is a positive sign. However, analysts expect FIIs to resume flows soon which could take the index towards mount 10K by this Diwali.

“We have noticed that after abundant FII buying in the month of March, FII turned net seller in April in the Indian market. And they are continued to do so even after benchmark indices touching their all-time high at current levels,” Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, Director & Research Head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments told moneycontrol.

“We are doubtful that FIIs would be able to refrain them self for long from investment in India far more than a month. We are expecting their return flight to India very soon. If everything goes as per the expectation, then we are likely to see Nifty somewhere around 10,400 mark in next 5 months or around Diwali,” he said.

Investment by retail investors into equity markets via mutual funds have only gathered steam in the past 12-18 months which is a positive sign for the markets.

The majority of inflows are coming from systematic investment plans (SIPs) which are a secure way of investing into equity markets.

“Going forward, huge domestic savings will be channelized into the domestic capital markets in a big way, this will then take away the power of FIIs to sway the market sentiments. This will bring in a lot of stability and keep the volatility at the lower end of the historical band,” Jimeet Modi, CEO, Samco Securities told moneycontrol.

According to a recent data, during May 2014 – Feb 2017, Equity MFs witnessed average monthly inflow of over Rs 6,000 crore, out of which Rs 4,000 crore came from SIPs. A trend which most experts think is likely to continue.

Historically, we have seen that indices were primarily driven by the strong buying by FIIs. Now when FIIs are on selling spree then DIIs are absorbing all their FII selling by strong buying in the market.

“The Nifty is definitely not cheap and it will not be cheap too. Unfortunately, I think we are in a situation where flows will be strong and should remain strong for the future both from domestic institutions which is a big new development,” Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Equity, India at Macquarie said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Structurally, this is a very positive development that money is moving structurally into systematic investment plans (SIPs) and into equity funds and this will continue,” he said.

Another factor which is working in favour of the Indian market is strong macroeconomic backdrop which helped Indian markets to climb the wall of worries.

The fundamentals of the Indian economy have improved over a period of time and when compared with other emerging market economies, the country does come across as preferred destination for investment.

“The economy has also achieved normalisation on the back of demonetization, which was the biggest worry post demonetisation. Going against the expectation of subdued results for the quarter ended December 2016, corporate earnings remained better than expected, showing the minimal impact of demonetization,” said Sudhanshu of Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments.

“Though, the market is already at high and justifies as per the fundamentals values. Going by current scenarios, we believe FIIs are waiting for the quarterly results review to receive the more clarity on the shape of the economy along with further development from the stable government,” he said.