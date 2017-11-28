App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 27, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank to sell 1.5% stake in NSE

State-owned lender IDBI Bank on Monday said it plans to sell 1.5 percent stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned lender IDBI Bank on Monday said it plans to sell 1.5 percent stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business.

The board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held today granted in-principle approval to divest 74,15,680 equity shares, amounting to 1.5 percent stake, of the NSE held by the bank, it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Last year, IDBI Bank sold 2 percent stake in NSE to the country's largest insurer LIC. The bank had sold 9 lakh equity shares constituting 2 percent of the paid-up capital of the NSE to LIC on March 30, 2016.

tags #Business #markets

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.