IDBI Bank to sell 1.5% stake in NSE

State-owned lender IDBI Bank on Monday said it plans to sell 1.5 percent stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE).
This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business.
The board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held today granted in-principle approval to divest 74,15,680 equity shares, amounting to 1.5 percent stake, of the NSE held by the bank, it said in a filing to stock exchanges.