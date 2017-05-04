ICICI Bank's 9% rally helps Nifty end at record closing high; Sensex rises 231 pts

Moneycontrol News

Finally the market consolidation for four consecutive sessions ended on Thursday as the NSE Nifty as well as Nifty Bank ended to record closing high, driven by ICICI Bank post earnings. Positive European cues after status quo by Federal Reserve, and cabinet’s approval to National Steel Policy 2017 & amendments to Banking Regulation Act also aided market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 231.41 points to 30,126.21 and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 47.95 points to 9,359.90, the highest ever closing level.

With the positive momentum, experts say they feel the market may move towards new record high on Friday but that is likely to be followed by some consolidation.

Gautam Trivedi, MD & CEO, Religare Capital Markets expects strong momentum in India, the best performing market in Asia, to continue over the next three-four years.

"The love for India continues from institutional investors globally as well as domestically. Domestic money is going to continue to drive a strong momentum in the market," he said, adding India has been a third highest recipient of net foreign equity inflow after Mexico and Taiwan.

However, in near term, he expects small correction, which will be usually positive for the market.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap rising 0.5 percent and Smallcap up 0.4 percent but the market breadth was balanced. About 1449 shares advanced while 1414 shares declined.

European markets traded higher after strong corporate earnings and on hopes of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron maintaining his lead on opponent Marine Le Pen ahead of Sunday's French election. France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were up 0.5-1 percent, at the time of writing this article.

Asian markets ended mixed after the US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, kept interest rate unchanged at 0.75-1 percent, which was on expected lines and said it remained on track for gradual pace of rate increases.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei Services PMI Business Activity Index was down to 50.2 in April (from 51.5 in March), the weakest increase in output in current three-month sequence of growth that indicated some slowdown in service sector activity.

Banks stocks were the biggest contributor to Sensex' gains and was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices. Nifty Bank index was up 1.85 percent after the Cabinet approved for amendments to Banking Regulation Act that will give more teeth to RBI for solving asset quality problems, and ICICI Bank's earnings.

ICICI Bank was top gainer among largecaps, up 9.24 percent on hopes of further moderation in slippages in FY18, and better-than-expected net interest income growth led by retail loan growth and net interest margin. Foreign brokerage houses expect 17-38 percent upside in the stock due to attractive valuations but they said higher slippages from its corporate book is a key risk going forward because absolute NPA is likely to be elevated.

State Bank of India, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank rallied 3-3.6 percent while HDFC Bank lost 0.4 percent.

Housing finance company HDFC lost 0.4 percent on profit booking after March quarter earnings. Profit was in line, falling 22 percent YoY but net interest income was ahead of estimates, growing 26.5 percent.

FMCG stocks gained momentum as ITC was up 1.4 percent and HUL rallied 2.4 percent. Adani Ports was second biggest gainer among Sensex stocks, up 3.7 percent whereas Tata Motors lost 2.3 percent followed by Reliance Industries, ONGC, TCS and M&M. Hindalco Industries shed 2.3 percent on fall in global copper prices.

After quarterly earnings, Exide Industries surged 6.3 percent while MRF lost 2.5 percent and Bank of Maharashtra declined nearly 1 percent.

Future Retail rose 4 percent after Nomura initiated coverage with buy and target price at Rs 476, implying 46.6 percent potential upside. The rally also spilled over to other retail stocks like Avenue Supermarts (up 2 percent) and V-Mart Retail (up 7 percent).