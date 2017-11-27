App
Nov 27, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ICEX launches 50-cents diamond futures contract

The 50 cents contracts for expiry in February, March and April 2018 are expected to attract more industry players as half carat diamonds are used in jewellery, the exchange said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) on Monday launched 50-cents diamond futures contracts, the exchange said in a statement.

In August, ICEX had launched world's first diamond futures contract, but initially contract size was 1 carat.

India is a global diamond polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 rough diamonds in the world are polished.

In August, ICEX had launched world's first diamond futures contract, but initially contract size was 1 carat.

India is a globalÂ diamondÂ polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 roughÂ diamonds in the world are polished.

